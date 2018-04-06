Jacksonville man charged with arson, attempted murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a house fire on the city's Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Ian Schneider, 28, is charged with arson and attempted murder.

Officers were called just before 5 p.m. Wednesday to a house fire on 118th Street, just south of 103rd Street.

Investigators said they discovered that two fires had been set at the front and back door of the home.

According to his arrest report, Schneider was visiting a friend who lived at the home. The friend, who was not inside at the time, told police that Schneider said he was going to burn the place down before he saw the flames.

Another man, who was inside the home, said he was able to escape by forcing the back door open. The man told police that he saw Schneider and the friend laughing while the home was one fire, according to the arrest report.

Police said both Schneider and his friend were brought in for questioning, but the friend was later released.

Schneider was arrested and booked into the Duval County jail, where he was ordered held without bond.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.