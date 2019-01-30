Jacksonville man charged with jury tampering

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 55-year-old Jacksonville man is charged with jury tampering, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

According to an arrest report, during jury selection last week at the Duval County Courthouse, a prospective juror in a case came back to court after a break and told the judge that James Watson approached her with privileged details about the case and said it was a “b******* arrest by an off-duty officer.”

The prospective juror told the judge the conversation frightened her, and she was excused, the arrest report shows.

When Watson came back into the courtroom, he was arrested, police said.

Investigators said it was determined Watson was dating the mother of the woman on trial.

