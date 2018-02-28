Jacksonville man charged with masturbating in front of kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested Monday after police said he exposed himself to preschool children at a park in Jacksonville's Murray Hill neighborhood.

Travis Alexander, 33, is charged with indecent exposure and lewd exhibition.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, parents saw Alexander walking around Four Corners Park just before 10 a.m., and that's when the parents made the children huddle up together on the ground and formed a circle around them.

Alexander then began masturbating in front of the children, the arrest report states.

Officers were called and took Alexander into custody as police said he tried to leave the park.

He was booked into the Duval County jail and ordered held on $70,000 bond.

According to court records, Alexander is a transient who has been in and out of jail dozens of times going back to 2011. Most of the arrests have been on trespassing charges, but there was one arrest on child molestation, another on charges of indecent exposure, drugs, prowling and resisting police.

Court records show he was previously ruled not competent for prosecution, Baker Acted 33 times and released back onto the street. The Baker Acts include the child molestation and prior indecent exposure arrests.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.