Jacksonville man convicted of murder in shooting over dice game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man was convicted of murder in a June 2017 fatal shooting over a dice game, the State Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Anthony Deon'ta Finch, 24, was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder.

According to the State Attorney's Office, Finch lost money to Kenard Hendley during a dice game in June 2017 at an apartment in Northwest Jacksonville.

As a last resort, Finch placed his firearm in the pot for a final roll. Hendley won that roll, but Finch refused to turn over the firearm.

After a brief verbal exchange, Hendley gave up on trying to get the firearm and started to walk out of the apartment. As Hendley was walking out the door, prosecutors said, Finch fired a single round through Hendley’s back.

Hendley, 22, was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where he died the next day.

According to records, Finch is a two-time ex-con for armed robbery and violating his probation.

As a prison release reoffender, Finch now faces a mandatory life sentence in Florida State Prison.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for the week of Sept. 10.

