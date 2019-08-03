Jacksonville man believes he's sitting on currency worth over $1M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Imagine looking through an old picture album and finding a foreign bill worth more than $1 million. A Jacksonville man said it happened to him, but he's confused about how to collect his money.

News4Jax is not identifying the man due to the amount of money he could collect. He contacted News4Jax because he said he keeps running into dead ends.

The man said when he was 16 years old, his mother died of cancer and his father was serving a 24 year prison sentence. He and his two younger siblings had to live with his grandmother.

It was during the same time frame that he said he began looking through an old photo album.

"As I'm flipping through it, I turned over my baby picture, and what I thought was 1 million in Turkish lira was actually 10 million," the man said. "I took it upon myself to keep it as a family treasure and (didn't) do anything with it until I could figure out what to do with it."

Now, he's in his early 20s, and he went online to research the value of the lira, discovering the bill appears to be worth about $1.8 million dollars.

"When I saw that dollar amount, I knew I needed to do something with it," he said.

The man, who is currently a painter, said he wants to use the money to invest in a business.

"The Bank of America and Wells Fargo said they couldn't accept it because it was a certain amount they can accept inside. That took me to the treasury downtown, and they told me I had to go all the way to Washington, D.C.," he said.

According to a tax attorney, it's not an easy process. The man would first have to open an account and find a bank that will exchange and place proceeds in the account.

The exchange from lira to U.S. dollars will be taxable as ordinary income, so his next step would be hiring a good certified public accountant to review income taxes and the potential ramifications of the currency exchange.

"All I want is to push forward my dreams and keep it as successful as I can," he said.

