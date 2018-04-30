Jacksonville man dies in custody after DUI arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man arrested for DUI after a traffic stop Sunday night in Northwest Jacksonville died early Monday at a hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to police, Rudolph Gipson, 45, was pulled over about 10 p.m. at the intersection of 13th at Wilson streets. The officers said he showed signs of impairment and appeared to have something in his mouth. They asked him several times to spit it out, but he made only nonverbal responses.

After Gipson failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

"The officers continued to ask him if (he) had anything in his mouth and told him to spit it out," JSO Director Ron Lendvay said. "Again, he did not reply verbally, but the officers noticed him trying to swallow something. Then he began vomiting blood."

The officers called Jacksonville Fire-Rescue, which Gipson to UF Health Jacksonville, where two baggies of a white powdery substance were removed. Gipson later died at the hospital Monday morning.

An autopsy on Gipson is pending. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is testing the powder in the baggies.

The arresting officers are on administrative leave while his death is under investigation.

Records show Gibson this was Gibson's 10th arrest in Jacksonville since 2008. Nine of those arrests involved possession or trafficking in drugs. He was twice convicted on drug charges and sentenced to state prison.

Just over two months ago police said an officer was injured when Gipson resisted arrest after a very similar traffic stop.

No officers were injured in Sunday night's arrest.

This is the second in-custody death for the JSO in the last three days. Lina Odom, 28, was found in urgent need of medical attention in her dorm at the Duval County jail in the early Saturday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. She was later taken to a hospital, where she died.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.