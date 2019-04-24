Man found guilty of robbing victim, trying to arrange his death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man was found guilty of robbing a man at gunpoint and later trying to arrange the victim's death, according to a release Tuesday from the State Attorney's Office.

Daniel Christopher Dickerson was found guilty by a jury of armed robbery and solicitation to commit murder. He will be sentenced the week of May 20 and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

On Oct. 16, 2015, Dickerson and another person robbed a man at gunpoint in an alleyway to a bar in Riverside, investigators said. Dickerson and the other person fled down the alley and were located by officers. The victim was able to identify both men.

While in custody, Dickerson wrote letters to a friend providing the victim’s address in hopes of finding and killing him, but those letters were intercepted by law enforcement, according to the release. Dickerson was recorded asking another inmate to assist in arranging a hit on the victim.

