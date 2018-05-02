Jacksonville man found guilty of sexual battery, sex act on minor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A jury on Tuesday night found a Jacksonville man guilty of sexual battery, sexual activity with a minor and showing obscene materials to a minor, the State Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Robert Lee Smith, 60, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

In late 2016, prosecutors said, Smith moved in with the victim, who was described as an intellectually disabled minor, as well as the victim’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend.

Prosecutors said Smith took advantage of the victim, sexually abusing the minor and showing the child pornographic material.

The victim recorded the acts on a phone, and the victim's mother later found the videos and contacted police. That led to the arrest of Smith, who's a 10-time convicted felon.

Smith's sentencing hearing is set for May 14.

