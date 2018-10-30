Jacksonville man guilty of murder in 2014 killings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man was convicted of murder in a 2014 triple shooting that left two dead, the State Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Keith Collins Jr. was found guilty by a jury of two counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Collins, 29, faces a possible death penalty.

On Jan. 4, 2014, prosecutors said, Collins went to a Westside apartment complex on South Lane Avenue with Latricia Johnson, after picking her up from work.

When they arrived at the apartment, according to prosecutors, Collins and Emanuel Robinson got into an argument over sleeping arrangements in the apartment and the altercation turned violent when Collins got a handgun and shot Robinson multiple times.

Prosecutors said Collins then shot Kaila Exford, who was with Robinson. She survived by pretending to be dead, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Johnson attempted to escape through a back patio and Collins shot her multiple times, prosecutors said.

Robinson and Johnson, both 21, died at the scene. Police said everyone involved had been friends.

Authorities said Collins was arrested the following day on the Southside while wearing the same clothes he had on during the shooting.

The State Attorney's Office said the jury will now determine whether Collins will face the death penalty or spend the rest of his life in prison. The penalty phase is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 5.

