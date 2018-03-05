Jacksonville man pleads guilty in crash that killed father of 14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man charged in the drunk driving crash that killed a father of 14 is set to spend 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to DUI manslaughter in the case, court records show.

Najee Rasheem Hillsman agreed to that sentence followed by two years of probation as part of a plea deal reached with the State Attorney's Office, according to a copy of the agreement filed Feb. 28.

Hillsman, 24, also agreed to a five-year sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to a second charge of DUI causing serious bodily injury. The deal calls for him to serve both sentences at the same time.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. July 21 on Edgewood Avenue North near Old Kings Road, according to police.

Investigators suspect that Hillman was intoxicated when his vehicle crossed the median and struck Alvin Nelson's car head-on. Nelson, 38, was killed in the wreck.

Hillsman was taken to a hospital, where his blood was drawn. A police report stated that his blood alcohol content was 0.163, or over twice the legal limit.

Jail records show Hillsman remains in custody in lieu of $725,000 bond. His sentencing hearing is set for Wednesday.

