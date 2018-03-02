Jacksonville man stabs mother 119 times, gets life in prison

Scott Rolnick has pleaded guilty to the murder of his mother, Mary Anne Rolnick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 52-year-old Jacksonville man accused of stabbing his mother 119 times and strangling her last year pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced to life in prison.

Scott Rolnick Sr. was charged with murder after he was arrested covered in blood driving his mother's car, police said.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, armed burglary, grand theft auto and dealing in stolen property in the June 2017 death of Mary Anne Rolnick, 76. He avoids a possible the death penalty with the plea deal and will serve life in prison without parole.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Rolnick attacked his mother in her home on Willesdon Drive West, in the Sutton Lakes neighborhood off Atlantic Boulevard.

Her body was found the next day by her grandson, who told police his father had a history of stealing from his grandmother and had just been kicked out of her home.

Officers found Scott Rolnick in his mother's Cadillac at a gas station on Power Avenue later that day. They said he was also in possession of her credit cards.

Copyright 2018 WJXT