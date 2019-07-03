Jacksonville Man pleads guilty to possessing child porn

iStock/junial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man has pleaded guilty to possessing explicit images of a 10-year-old after the child's mother found photos on the man's cell phone, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.

According to the plea agreement, the child’s mother told law enforcement that she discovered 8-10 explicit photos of her child's genitalia on Lonnie Lawrence Mercer’s phone and confronted him, leading to a physical altercation.

The exact relationship between Mercer and the child was unclear. Mercer faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, up to a life term of supervised release and has agreed to pay restitution, the news release said.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.