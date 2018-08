JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on the Southside.

It took place just after midnight, Monday.

Officers were called to a home on Ridgeglen Court where a man was shot in his chest and arm. He was taken to the hospital where he is recovering.

Investigators say the shooter and the man knew each other.

They have taken the gunman in for questioning.

