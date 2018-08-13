Jacksonville man wins $1 million from scratch-off lottery ticket

Wesley Jefferson claims his prize at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. (Photo courtesy: Florida Lottery)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Wesley Jefferson, 32, claimed the prize in the $10,000,000 World Class Cash scratch-off at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, state lottery officials announced Monday.

He collected the winnings as a lump-sum payment of $748,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Jefferson bought the winning ticket from Quick Pic Food Mart on Washington Estates Drive, near the intersection of Soutel Drive and Moncrief Road West, in Jacksonville. The store will receive a $2,000 commission.

Scratch-off tickets generated more than $871 million for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in fiscal year 2017-18, making up roughly 69 percent of overall ticket sales.

