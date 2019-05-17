Jacksonville man wins $1 million prize from lottery ticket

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man is a whole lot richer after winning a $1 million prize from a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket.

The 50-year-old winner, who chose not to have his photo taken, chose to collect his winnings with a lump-sum payment of $710,000 in lieu of the full amount staggered out over the years.

According to the Florida Lottery, the man purchased the $20 Gold Rush Classic ticket from a Circle K convenience store on Old Middleburg Road on Jacksonville's Westside.

The man isn't the only winner here, either. The store will also receive a cool $2,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.

