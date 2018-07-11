Jacksonville mayor announces military flags to fly in front of City Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The five military branch flags will be flown in front of City Hall, in addition to the flag of the United States, Mayor Lenny Curry announced Wednesday.

The mayor released a statement, saying he made the decision after spending time reflecting following the Fourth of July celebrations a week ago.

"I spent some time reflecting about our city and our nation. My grandfathers and my father came to mind as I thought of the many men, women and families who have sacrificed by serving in our military to defend our way of life," Curry said in the statement. "Jacksonville is a town with a long and rich history of service. We are home to military bases with active and reserve units. Thousands upon thousands of our city's citizens have for decades agreed to put their lives on the line for our country and our freedoms."

The mayor said he wants to honor that long tradition.

He said he asked his staff to place the flags next to the National Colors in Hemming Park.

