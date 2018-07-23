Jacksonville mayor again calls public safety No. 1 priority

Mayor Lenny Curry presented an expensive to-do list to Jacksonville City Council Monday as he laid out his budget for upcoming year.

The mayor's $1.3 billion includes everything from road repairs to zoo improvements and fixing Friendship Fountain, but topping the list of his third budget proposal: public safety.

"We must break the cycle of violence and hopelessness," Curry said. "One violent crime is one too many."

The biggest piece of the city's budget pie goes to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, with the mayor requesting a $30 million increase to fund 20 additional officers and a central crime center. That's a larger increase than Sheriff Mike Williams requested during budget meetings last month.

Williams said the new budget would also fund a body camera program that would eventually outfit every officer with a camera. The Sheriff's Office is also opening a new communication center at Cecil Commerce Center as a backup 911 call system.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department's budget gets a $17 million increase, adding firefighters, a new fire station and four additional rescue units right away with more at the end of the year -- enough for one rescue unit at every station in the city.

The city has already reached a purchase agreement to buy land along Gate Parkway near Baymeadows Road for Station 63, which will take 24 months to complete. The fire chief says this would allow residents to see marked improvements in response times if the current stations covering the area aren't stretched so thin.

Curry also added $41 million to the budget specifically for school therapists. He also put in money to increase branch library days and hours, including adding Mondays at Argyle, Beaches, Murray Hill, San Marco, South Mandarin, West and Willowbranch and Friday at Mandarin and Maxville.

The budget also includes $10.8 million to clean up six neglected, predominantly black cemeteries.

"Now, being able to have the funding to implement it and do something where our constituents can be proud of where their love ones are able to go there and have an opportunity without going through weeds," said newly appointed District 8 Councilman Ju’Coby Pittman. "It’s a place of history as well. I’m on top of it and I’m ready to work."

Also in the mayor's budget is a request for money to demolish the ramp off the Hart Bridge in front of TIAA Bank Field. The federal government has already refused to fund the project, but the mayor's office has recommended partnering with the state to spend $25 million on the project.

"(The budget) continues important investments in public safety, infrastructure, and citizen services. It maintains our commitment to a thriving downtown. And it upholds our steadfast commitment to fiscal accountability and responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars," Curry wrote in a statement released with the budget documents.

City Council will be begin reviewing the proposed budget. It must be approved by the end of September, as the fiscal year begins October 1.

