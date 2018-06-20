Jacksonville

Jacksonville mayor meets with families in Durkeeville neighborhood

Mayor Curry talks about free summer program hosted by city to promote safety

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry met with families in the Durkeeville neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon to talk about the issues important to them. 

He also spoke with parents and teens about JaxParks' Summer Night Lights, a free program hosted each weekend in parks throughout the city that features activities such as basketball, music, dancing and art.

SNL is open each Friday from 7-10 p.m. and Saturdays from 7-11 p.m., through Aug. 4, at the locations below:

CT Brown
4575 Moncrief Rd., 32208

Harts Road
11597 Harts Rd., 32218

Emmett Reed
1093 W 6th St., 32209

Thomas Jefferson
390 N Jackson Ave., 32220

Mary Lena Gibbs
6974 Wilson Blvd., 32210

Woodland Acres
8200 Kona Ave., 32211

Cuba Hunter
4380 Bedford Rd., 32208

Clanzel T. Brown
4415 Moncrief Rd., 32208

Charles Clark
8793 Sibbald Rd., 32208

Robert F. Kennedy
1139 Ionia St., 32206

Eugene Butler
900 Acorn St., 32209

