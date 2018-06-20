Jacksonville mayor meets with families in Durkeeville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry met with families in the Durkeeville neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon to talk about the issues important to them.
He also spoke with parents and teens about JaxParks' Summer Night Lights, a free program hosted each weekend in parks throughout the city that features activities such as basketball, music, dancing and art.
More Headlines
SNL is open each Friday from 7-10 p.m. and Saturdays from 7-11 p.m., through Aug. 4, at the locations below:
CT Brown
4575 Moncrief Rd., 32208
Harts Road
11597 Harts Rd., 32218
Emmett Reed
1093 W 6th St., 32209
Thomas Jefferson
390 N Jackson Ave., 32220
Mary Lena Gibbs
6974 Wilson Blvd., 32210
Woodland Acres
8200 Kona Ave., 32211
Cuba Hunter
4380 Bedford Rd., 32208
Clanzel T. Brown
4415 Moncrief Rd., 32208
Charles Clark
8793 Sibbald Rd., 32208
Robert F. Kennedy
1139 Ionia St., 32206
Eugene Butler
900 Acorn St., 32209
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.