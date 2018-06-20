Jacksonville mayor meets with families in Durkeeville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry met with families in the Durkeeville neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon to talk about the issues important to them.

He also spoke with parents and teens about JaxParks' Summer Night Lights, a free program hosted each weekend in parks throughout the city that features activities such as basketball, music, dancing and art.

SNL is open each Friday from 7-10 p.m. and Saturdays from 7-11 p.m., through Aug. 4, at the locations below:

CT Brown

4575 Moncrief Rd., 32208

Harts Road

11597 Harts Rd., 32218

Emmett Reed

1093 W 6th St., 32209

Thomas Jefferson

390 N Jackson Ave., 32220

Mary Lena Gibbs

6974 Wilson Blvd., 32210

Woodland Acres

8200 Kona Ave., 32211

Cuba Hunter

4380 Bedford Rd., 32208

Clanzel T. Brown

4415 Moncrief Rd., 32208

Charles Clark

8793 Sibbald Rd., 32208

Robert F. Kennedy

1139 Ionia St., 32206

Eugene Butler

900 Acorn St., 32209

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.