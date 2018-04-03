Jacksonville middle school teacher facing suspension

An extra special start to the school year for one Duval County school as Stilwell sports a new name.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville middle school teacher is facing a 30-day suspension without pay.

According to Duval County Public Schools, Diane Velez failed to check on two students who left her classroom at Joseph Stilwell Military Academy of Leadership for more than 20 minutes.

The school district's investigative report states it was later determined that both students and a third student from a different classroom were involved in some kind of incident inside the boys' bathroom.

The school board will make a final decision on Velez's discipline with a vote at Tuesday evening's meeting.





