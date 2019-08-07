Jacksonville mom arrested over 2 years after infant suffered head trauma

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than two years after an infant girl was hospitalized with serious head injuries, a Jacksonville woman was arrested and charged with child abuse, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Sabrina Lashawn Jones-Griffin, 35, was arrested Monday. According to the arrest report, an officer was conducting a warrant search for someone else when the officer came across an active warrant for Jones-Griffin.

The affidavit noted that on May 15, 2017, and on May 19, 2017, the girl, then 3-months-old, was seen by doctors. Medical records from those appointments show there were no concerns for the infant's well-being.

On May 21, 2017, Jones-Griffin brought the infant to a hospital, the affidavit said. The young girl was having problems breathing and a doctor determined she suffered severe head trauma.

The report reads: "The injuries resulted in pressure on the brain that may be fatal and will likely cause permanent disability if she survives. The injuries resulted from traumatic forces more than a simple drop of fall."

The child's current condition was unclear. As of Wednesday night, Jones-Griffin was in the Duval County jail on a $150,000 bond.

