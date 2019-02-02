Jacksonville mom's art class painting fuels viral sensation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After the son of a Jacksonville school teacher shared a photo of his mom holding a painting she made during an art class, other people online appear to be following suit.

It started when Matthew Decker's mother, Cindi Decker, took a class at Painting With a Twist in Fruit Cove.

"I took it home and my son saw me put it on the counter. He was like, 'Mom, you painted that? That's amazing. You could sell that.' And I was like, 'No I can't,'" Cindi Decker said. "He decided to prove me wrong and he took a picture."

Matthew Decker posted the photo to Reddit with a caption that reads, "My mom painted this and said no one would like it. It's her 2nd painting." To Cindi Decker's surprise, the post took off, getting shared dozens of times on Reddit.

"It got 70,000 up-votes within 24 hours," she said.

During which, Swedish artist Kristoffer Zetterstrand painted a photo of Cindi Decker holding her picture. He then posted a photo of himself holding his painting.

Kristoffer Zetterstrand posted this photo to Reddit.

His post inspired other artists to join in. About 42 in four days, to be exact.

"They all painted the painting within a painting," Cindi Decker said. "I don't even have words anymore because it's just been an amazing journey, and it makes me feel good."

Decker said she rarely paints and all the attention has been well received.

