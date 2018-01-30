Jacksonville morgue won't get much-needed extra space for several months

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite City Council approval this month of $206,000 to ease an overcrowding crisis at the Medical Examiner's Office, officials said the equipment to create more space for dead bodies won't come for three to four months.

Several months ago, the I-TEAM documented more bodies arriving at the Medical Examiner's Office in Jacksonville than the office could handle in its existing space.

The City Council unanimously approved emergency funding for new refrigerated space that will hold 40 additional bodies awaiting autopsy or pickup by funeral homes, plus supporting equipment and a new mobile unit.

Six people will work at the mobile office, which is being designed to fit the space available, requiring time for a custom build.

Of the funding approved, $26,325 would be used for the mobile office, $86,880 for an outdoor walk-in morgue cooler and $87,775.12 for morgue equipment, as well as other associated costs.

