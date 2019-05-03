Jacksonville native beats cancer while serving in military

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 39-year-old Jacksonville native enlisted in the Army to serve her country long before she knew what struggles life would bring down the road.

Christina Poca Scott, who is currently stationed at Fort Belvoir in Virginia, was diagnosed with Stage 2 Follicular Lymphoma while serving in the military.

The mother of three told News4Jax she has served for seven years and found out she had cancer in 2018.

She gives glory to God for her recovery and support through the process.

A video posted online shows Scott ringing the "cancer free" bell on her last day of treatment.

"Today they surprised me at the hospital!!!! I had no idea I was ringing the infamous bell today!!!! They were all lined up waiting for me to come out of my treatment session! Surprisingly it was my final treatment!!!! I thought I had another week left!!! I was cheesing so big!!! Thank You, God! I made it thru!!! #CancerSurvivor #ActiveDutySoldier"

Christina graduated with her Bachelors in Supervision and Management from FSCJ in Jacksonville. She has three daughters, two of whom currently live in Jacksonville, and two grandsons.

She says her other daughter followed her footsteps and is serving in the Army in Colorado.

