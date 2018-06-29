Jacksonville's parks could soon see safety, security changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville's parks have seen their share of problems, staring in October when 3-year-old Amari Harley died inside a tank with an unsecured lid at Bruce Park in Arlington.

There have been shootings and other accidents at city parks that have prompted concerns and calls for safety changes, which the mayor's chief administrative officer said residents could soon see.

Earlier this week, News4Jax tried talking to Daryl Joseph, director of the parks department, about the future of the parks. But after he presented his budget, Joseph refused to talk on camera about the chances.

On Thursday, News4Jax talked with the second in command in the mayor's office about what is ahead for parks and the changes that could soon be made.

After Amari's death, a memorial was set up at Bruce Park, where maintenance crews were spotted Thursday working on the park and trying to clean it up.

The child's death also prompted other changes. The city secured all city septic tanks, and is now working to standardize them all with locking mechanisms.

"We still have some 125 to go," Sam Mousa, the mayor's chief administrative officer, told News4Jax. "We've made significant progress."

Amari's death also became the focus of a wrongful death lawsuit against the city contractors who were in charge of maintaining sewage tanks at city parks. The complaint contends both firms were negligent in their duties and that Amari's death was preventable.

The attorney did not want to comment on camera this week about the city's response.

Mousa believes Jacksonville's parks will see a big difference in the upcoming year. His budget staff is recommending Mayor Lenny Curry spend an additional $2 million a year for the next five years, just on park maintenance.

"(That will include) upgrades, replacement of playground equipment, safety equipment, changing out of handrails, new turf, new playground equipment," Mousa said.

The city is also looking at individual projects, including upgrades to Friendship Fountain on the Southbank and Hanna Park at the beach.

One area of Jacksonville Parks where attention will be focused is security. It started last year with new security guards. This year, security measures will be expanded.

"We appropriated funding last year for security cameras and lighting in parks," Mousa said. "That is currently still being developed in conjunction with the security camera project, which JSO (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office) is wanting to deploy."

Out of security concerns, the city is not revealing where the cameras will be going.

This week, News4Jax went to some of the parks that had recent problems to learn what people think now. Many community members said they feel safer.

"It does happen, but thank goodness I have not seen a lot of that happen out here," said James Smith, who was visiting Lonnie C. Miller Sr. Regional Park in Northwest Jacksonville.

The mayor's office said the improvements could help with safety.

Curry will present his budget, which will include park upgrades, in late July. The Jacksonville City Council will vote on it at the end of September.

