Jacksonville pastor charged in Maryland sex abuse case indicted by grand jury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville pastor facing charges in the 2007 sexual abuse of a Maryland woman was indicted by a grand jury, News4Jax learned Tuesday.

Cameron Shane Giovanelli is facing two felony charges of sexual abuse of a minor and an additional 10 misdemeanor charges.

Giovanelli was charged with abusing the Maryland woman while she was a student at a Baltimore-area school and church where Giovanelli worked as a pastor.

The student, who also babysat for Giovanelli while she was in high school, came forward in May 2018, saying the abuse began when she was 17 and carried on for several months.

An attorney who represents Giovanelli said his client denies the allegations. Sarah Jackson, the woman who made the accusations, went public with her claims and posted an emotional reaction on Twitter after Giovanelli's arrest.

In light of Jackson's complaint, police are asking anyone with information relevant to the case to come forward because they suspect there might be more victims.

