Police: Man uses pepper spray to steal car, rob liquor store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 44-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after used pepper spray in the theft of a car and then robbery of a liquor store, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police at the scene told News4Jax that the man went to a used-car dealership off Beach Boulevard about 3 p.m., pretended to buy a car, used pepper spray on an employee and then stole a car.

About 5:30 p.m., police said, the man went to Classic Wine and Spirits liquor store on Atlantic Boulevard at Hodges Boulevard, used pepper spray on the clerk and took off with money.

Shortly after, police said, the man was caught after taking off from a traffic stop, throwing money out the car window and crashing into a pole at Atlantic Boulevard and St. Johns Bluff Road, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The man, whose name has not been released, was reportedly unhurt. Officers described him as being homeless.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

