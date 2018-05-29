Jacksonville police: Man shot outside Arlington apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot Monday night outside an apartment complex in the Arlington's Woodland Acres neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 9:20 p.m. to the shooting near the Cimarron Apartments on Arlington River Drive, just south of the Arlington Expressway.

Police said a man in his late 20s was shot in the leg while walking on the sidewalk. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An apartment window was also struck by gunfire, police said, but there were no reports of anyone inside being injured.

Police said the shooter took off in a black four-door sedan, heading east on the Arlington Expressway.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

