Jacksonville police: 1 injured in Northside shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A person was injured in a shooting early Wednesday evening in the Harborview area of the Northside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 5:30 p.m. to the shooting on Darlington Drive, off of Clyde Drive.

Police said they found a person who had been shot in the foot.

The victim, whose age and gender were not released, was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said they were talking to several people.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

