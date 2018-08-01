Jacksonville police: 16-year-old girl shot on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 16-year-old girl was shot and injured early Tuesday evening on the city's Northside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police said the teenage girl was shot near the intersection of Monaco and DePaul drives, and then the driver of a blue Dodge truck took her to UF Health North about 5:15 p.m.

The teen was then transported to UF Health hospital in downtown Jacksonville with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators learned that the blue truck and a gray four-door sedan were involved in the shooting, but said it didn't appear to be a drive-by.

According to police, the victim was one of three people in the blue truck, but she was not driving. It's unclear whether she was the intended target of the shooting.

Police said they took the blue truck into their possession, but they did not know the whereabouts of the gray sedan.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.