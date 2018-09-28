Jacksonville police: 2-year-old 'critical' after being found in backyard pool

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found Thursday evening in a pool at a home in the Beauclerc neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers, along with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, responded just after 7 p.m. to a near-drowning at a home on Kells Road, near the intersection of Beauclerc Road and San Jose Boulevard.

Sheriff's Office Sgt. M. Musser said a 2-year-old boy was found in the backyard pool of his family's home.

Musser said there were multiple family members home at the time, but they lost track of the toddler, looked around and found the boy in the pool.

The toddler was taken to Wolfson Children's Hospital, where he was in critical condition at last check.

Detectives were speaking with family members.

Musser described the near-drowning as a "tragic accident."

