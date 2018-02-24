Jacksonville police: 3 arrested in Lakeshore drug bust

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three people were arrested after narcotics detectives executed a search warrant Friday night at a home in the Lakeshore neighborhood on the city's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers at the scene told News4Jax that the JSO Narcotics Unit had received multiple complaints about drug activity at a house on Appleton Avenue.

Detectives then began an undercover investigation, which led them to obtain the search warrant.

Investigators said they found fentanyl, crack cocaine and heroin inside the home, and they arrested three people on drug possession charges.

The Drug Abatement Response Team was called to assist.

