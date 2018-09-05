Jacksonville police: 3 shot, taken to hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three people, including a minor, were taken to a hospital early Wednesday evening after they were shot, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

According to police, two men and one juvenile with gunshot wounds arrived about 5:40 p.m. at Memorial Hospital.

Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Police said the three were driven to the hospital by people from an apartment complex on Old Kings Road South, near St. Augustine Road, but officers don't know where or when the triple shooting happened.

Detectives were talking with witnesses who were with the victims at the hospital.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.