Jacksonville police: 4 captured, guns found after stolen vehicle crashes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police captured four people and discovered firearms inside a stolen vehicle that was involved in a crash early Wednesday evening in the Norwood area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. at the intersection of Norwood Avenue and Crestwood Street.

Shortly before that, officers said, they spotted a black vehicle that had been reported stolen two days ago and began to follow it.

Police said the driver of the black vehicle then ran a red light and hit other cars, damaging some of them.

According to police, four people inside the black vehicle then ran off, but were captured shortly after. Officers at the scene said one the four received medical treatment for cuts obtained while jumping a razor-wired fence.

Two pistols were also found inside the black vehicle, police said.

No serious injuries were reported.

