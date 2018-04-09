Jacksonville police: 'Armed, dangerous' man sought

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for a 24-year-old man who is considered "armed and dangerous," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon.

A warrant has been issued for Nakia Eugene Campbell on charges of attempted murder and armed burglary, police said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Campbell is wanted for shooting someone in the back.

Police said Campbell, who they described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, is known to carry a silver firearm, and he may have access to several other guns.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000 if the tip leads to an arrest, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.



