Jacksonville police arrest contractor accused of attempted rape

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police on Tuesday arrested a contractor accused of attempted rape, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

According to an arrest report, Patrick Louviere, a contractor who was doing some work in the city's Panama Park neighborhood in late May, arranged with a prostitute to have her perform a sex act on him in his pickup truck on East 63rd Street.

The woman got into the truck, but for some reason changed her mind. When she tried to get out, police said, Louviere pistol-whipped her five to six times, warning he would kill her if she didn’t do what he wanted.

She managed to escape and run away. When she got to the hospital, doctors discovered she had a skull fracture, according to the arrest report.

Louviere, 46, was arrested Tuesday at a construction site. He is charged with attempted sexual assault, aggravated battery, false imprisonment and other offenses.

He was booked into the Duval County jail, where he was ordered held on $675,000 bond.

