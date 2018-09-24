Jacksonville police arrest man on kidnapping, carjacking charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police on Thursday arrested a man on outstanding warrants charging him with kidnapping, carjacking and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report obtained Monday.

News4Jax cameras recorded police activity Thursday on Miss Muffet Lane, where heavily armed officers could be seen handcuffing a man later identified in the police report as David Edwards.

Edwards, 23, was taken into custody just a few doors down from the home of 17-year-old Javon Mills, who was shot Wednesday morning on the way to his bus stop at the corner of Miss Muffet Lane and Lane Avenue.

JSO booking photo of David Edwards

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Edwards was not arrested in connection with Wednesday's shooting.

Police have not announced any arrests in Mills' shooting.

