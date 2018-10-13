Jacksonville police ask community to help find forgery suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville's Sheriff's Office is asking for the community to help them to find a man accused of crimes connected to uttering forged bills, circulating a substitute for currency and petit theft.

Police are searching for Korey Richardson, 22, whose last known address was 1300 Shetter Avenue in Jacksonville Beach.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Richardson, you are asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500, or you can email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org, or if you would like to remain anonymous, and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

