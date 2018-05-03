Jacksonville police: Carjacking suspect arrested, rifle recovered

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office booking photo of Michael Barr and image of the rifle police say they discovered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A rifle was discovered early Thursday morning when police arrested a man suspected in a carjacking that occurred just hours earlier, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Michael Barr, 28, is charged with carjacking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The carjacking was reported just before 3 a.m. at Lem Turner Road and Edgewood Avenue.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a man was taking money out of an ATM when another man, who police later identified as Barr, walked up, pointed a rifle at him and demanded money and the victim's truck before driving off in the truck.

About three hours later, the Sheriff's Office said, a police officer spotted the carjacked truck at a gas pump along Normandy Boulevard.

More officers were called and then approached the vehicle, where they said they found Barr asleep in the driver's seat with the vehicle running running. He was then taken into custody.

Police said they also located a loaded SKS rifle in the back seat.

Barr was booked into the Duval County jail.

