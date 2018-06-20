Man found on Eastside Road took his own life, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man whose body was found on the side of the road in an Eastside neighborhood Wednesday morning took his own life, police said.

The woman who first spotted the body at the intersection of Talleyrand Avenue and Fairfield Place around 5:30 a.m. said she knew the man and that he lived in the neighborhood.

She called 911, and investigators came out and determined it was a case of suicide.

Part of the road was blocked during the investigation but was reopened before 8 a.m.

