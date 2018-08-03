Jacksonville police: CSX worker hit by Amtrak train

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A CSX worker was hospitalized after he was hit by an Amtrak train early Friday evening in the New Town area of Northwest Jacksonville, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the man was struck by the train about 5:15 p.m. at the railroad tracks perpendicular to McQuade Street, just north of West Beaver Street.

Police said he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said they're looking to whether the man, a CSX employee, was working and what he was doing at the time of the train crash.

