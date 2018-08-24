Jacksonville police identify 2 women killed on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police on Friday confirmed the names of two women found shot to death Wednesday night on the city's Westside.

The deaths of Annie Miller, 35, and Deborah Sharon Ziegler, 58, are being investigated as murders, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Family members told News4Jax the women knew each other.

Homicide detectives said the shooting was reported about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday across the street from West Jacksonville Elementary.

According to the Sheriff's Office, one woman's body was found on Placeda Street in Robinson's Addition and the other was found in a car nearby. Both victims had gunshot wounds.

Family members said they have no idea who would have shot the women.

Ziegler's daughter, Tameika Mays, said her mother was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"It was my mom. She has grandbabies. She was loved by her friends and her neighbors. We just want answers. Who did this?" Mays said.

The family of the other victim gathered Thursday at a house near where the two were gunned down. News4Jax learned that she lived at the home and ran a food cart at a nearby store. Many knew her from the area.

"She was a very selfless person," said Bridget Williams. "When I stayed by her and I needed anything, she always offered me stuff."

Both Williams and Mays said they want to know what happened.

"Whoever knows anything, just let us know or call the police," Mays said.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

