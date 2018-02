JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A body was found Friday night in the St. Johns River near the Tallyrand area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 4:20 p.m. to Tallyrand Avenue, which turns into Wigmore Street, near after the body was discovered in the river.

Police said they were unable to reveal how the body, which has not yet been identified, was found.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

