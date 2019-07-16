2 searching for lost dog find remains in wooded area near FSCJ South Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people searching for a lost dog stumbled upon apparent human remains Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area near the Florida State College at Jacksonville South Campus, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Sgt. E. Bawroski said the discovery was made just before 5 p.m. off Beach Boulevard.

Bawroski said it was too early to tell whether the remains were skeletal, but said they are believed to be human.

He also said it was too soon to determine whether foul play is suspected.

The medical examiner's office was called to the scene.

FSCJ sent out an alert at 7:38 p.m., saying there was police presence on the far west side of the Wilson Center parking lot at the wooded area.

"There IS NO threat or danger to our campus community," the notification said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

