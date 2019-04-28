Jacksonville

Jacksonville police investigate gunfire, body 4½ miles apart

Police have no suspect information in shooting death

By Vic Micolucci - I-TEAM reporter, anchor, Maria Hernandez - Associate producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Homicide detectives suspect foul play in the death of a man whose body was found early Sunday morning in a neighborhood on Jacksonville's Northside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers found evidence of a shooting just before midnight on Interstate 95 at Dunn Avenue. While investigating that scene, police learned a body was found on a residential street on Stanwick Road, near I-95 and Norwood Avenue, about 4.5 miles away.

Sgt. Doug Molina said they believe the man died of gunshot wounds and it was likely connected to the initial scene on I-95. He had no suspect information or other details.

A neighbor told News4Jax nothing like this has ever happened in the area.

"I just woke up and there were a bunch of police out here," she said. "I was surprised because it’s a quiet neighborhood."

Anyone with information about the shooting or the victim is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

