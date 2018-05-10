Jacksonville police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Duclay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A young man was found shot to death inside a vehicle Wednesday night in the Duclay area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to a report of a person shot on Westland Oaks Drive, just north of Collins Road.

When they arrived, police found a Hispanic man in his 20s who had been shot inside his car. He died at the scene.

His name has not yet been released, as police are still working to notify family members.

Investigators did not release where the man was sitting in the vehicle, but said several shots were fired.

Homicide detectives will be canvassing the area for any witnesses or surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

