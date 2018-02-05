JSO: Reported abduction in Beauclerc appears to be false alarm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There is no evidence that a crime was committed after a possible abduction was reported Monday afternoon in the Beauclerc neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to the area of Beauclerc Road near San Jose Boulevard after receiving the call about a possible abduction.

Police said the caller reported seeing a woman between 30 to 40 years old lying on the sidewalk near Beauclerc Road and she appeared to be having a seizure. The witness told police that she saw a small blue car, possibly a Chevrolet or Ford model, with two men inside pull up and then one of the men picked the woman up and put her in the back of the car.

The caller expressed concerned that the woman was being abducted, according to police.

But investigators said nothing indicated that the woman was resisting, and it's possible that she was having a medical issue and was being taken for treatment.

At this point, police said, they do not believe a crime was committed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

