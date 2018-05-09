Man injured in drive-by shooting near Sandalwood area, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in the Sandalwood area on the city's Southside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 10 p.m. to Beachwood Boulevard near Beach Boulevard and Interstate 295.

Police said a 30-year-old man was driving home from a nearby store when another vehicle pulled up next to his pickup truck and someone inside shot at his vehicle three to four times.

The man was shot in the calf and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There was a passenger in his truck, but the passenger was not injured, police said.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a gray or brown sedan. It is unknown how many people were inside the vehicle that the shots were fired from.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

