Jacksonville police: Armed man robs Westside bank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank on the city's Westside Thursday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The robbery was reported about 2:45 p.m. at Wells Fargo on Blanding Boulevard at Harlow Road, near Wesconnett Boulevard.

Police said a white man in his mid-30s, who was wearing sunglasses and a dark-colored hooded jacket, walked into the bank holding a gun, demanded money and then ran off after getting cash.

A dark-colored sedan, possibly a Honda, was seen leaving the area shortly after the robbery, police said.

Six people, including Kenny Ayers, were inside the bank at the time, but no injuries were reported.

"I was coming in. He stuck a pistol in my face. I back off. He said, 'Move.' I got of the wat," Ayers told News4Jax. "He didn't take anything (from me). He stuck a pistol in my face. He told me to move, and I got the hell out of the way."

Detectives said they're still searching for the bank robber.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

