Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Police officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were sent to investigate a crime scene Friday night on West 33rd Street, near the intersection of Avenue B.

It wasn't immediately clear what police were investigating. The Sheriff's Office was expected to brief the media at 9:35 p.m.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene working to gather information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.