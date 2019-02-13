Man dies at hospital after head trauma, 4 in custody, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man died Tuesday night at a hospital after suffering a head injury in a Moncrief home, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were called to the house on Golfair Boulevard near Baldwin Avenue about 11:30 p.m in reference to a burglary. The home is across from A. Philip Randolph Academies of Technology High School.

Detectives said a middle-aged man suffering from head trauma was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Four other people inside the home were taken into custody.

After a search warrant was received, detectives continued their investigation inside the home. Police were working to determine what happened and the relationship between the people involved.

Crime scene detectives made one last sweep of the house just after noon, then police left, leaving many with questions. Family members stood outside the home hoping to get answers.

Ben Frazier, with the Northside Coalition, said this is a somber example of yet another tragedy to happen in this area of Jacksonville.

“ZIP code 32209 has been sorely affected by violence and crime. It's time for us to do something about this," Frazier said. "We feel the same for this man's family as we do for so many dozens of others. We watch the news. We see the occurrences, the incidents. These are people behind these statistics."

Taking a look through JSO's crime map statistics, News4Jax found that in the last six months within a half-mile of where the crime happened, there have been more than 100 assaults, 11 robberies, a homicide and a number of other violent crimes.

